Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, recently celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversary with an intimate dinner at their mansion.

The couple had earlier shared lovely photos from their celebration, with Regina describing their 5 years together as “remarkable” and expressing gratitude to God for their love.

In the videos shared on Regina’s Instagram story, Regina Daniels and Ned transformed their home into a romantic setting, complete with candles and flowers for their anniversary dinner.

The clips shows Ned Nwoko going the extra mile to make his wife feel special, adjusting her seat and showering her with affection.

Fans can’t help but gush over the couple’s display of love, with many praising Ned Nwoko for knowing how to treat his woman right.

One Shuga Class Makeover wrote, “He sure knows how to treat a woman I mean look at that care na adjusting the seat for her

One Chris Ganachi wrote, “Uncle Ned is a real gentleman

One Kayat Foods wrote, “He treats his women right.

One Synteearh_22 wrote, “See the way he’s adjusting the chair to make sure she seat right

One Mz Mimi wrote, “Anywhere u find peace make it home

One Chop Life Kitchen Lagos wrote, “Valentine’s Day in May

One Ajah Chidinma wrote, “Poor man pikin go think sey na Valentine celebration

One Zubis Joyce wrote, “All I see is love”.

Watch below:

