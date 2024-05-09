UK based-Nigerian comedian, Fatima Timbo has announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend, Alan, a skilled photographer.

The couple, who have been together for four incredible years, are over the moon to take their relationship to the next level.

Fatima shared the exciting news on social media, gushing about her love story.

Sharing their proposal video, Fatima Timbo revealed that her boyfriend proposed to her after four years of dating and she said yes.

In her words;

“Alan proposed! And I said yes!!! From the day we met, I knew you were my person. Over the last four years, you have changed my life for the better. I can’t wait to be your wife!”

See below;

