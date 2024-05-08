Nigerian singer, Simi opened up about her past collaboration with Falz and the perception that they were dating.

Recall that the two artists had released a joint EP called ‘Chemistry’ which was well-received by fans, leading to speculation about their relationship.

In a recent interview on Angela Yee’s podcast, ‘Way Up’, Simi clarified that she and Falz were never romantically involved, but rather shared a musical chemistry that led to their successful collaboration.

She also announced that they are working on a new single together, which is set to drop at the end of the month.

When asked about the upcoming single, Simi teased that it’s a “funny song” and that she’s excited for fans to hear it.

She also emphasized that they’re doing it “for the culture”, indicating that the song will be a nod to their musical heritage and a treat for their fans.

In her words;

“I have one more s!ngl£ coming out at the end of this month. I can’t say the t!tl£ now but I can tell you who I’m featuring on it. It’s Falz!

“This is interesting because Falz and I have a history. Before I got married, we did an EP and everything. People thought we were dating. We had a couple of songs together and people loved them. They were like, ‘You have a good chemistry.’ So we decided to do a joint EP and we made an EP called ‘Chemistry.’ People really loved it.

“So we want to do something again for the culture. It’s kind of a funny song. I’m excited and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

ALSO READ; “He will still ch£at” – Netizens react to a video of Chioma Adeleke tw£rking harder on Davido in Jamaica (VIDEO)