Nollywood actress, May Yul Edochie showed remarkable courage and vulnerability while speaking at the Priceless Hairs Summit in Lagos.

During the event, she shared her journey, breaking down in tears as she spoke.

According to her, she used to run multiple businesses, but they all went down.

However, May Edochie didn’t sit and wallow in self-pity. Instead, she picked herself up.

She said, “I didn’t sit and wallow in self-pity. Instead, I picked myself up. I used to run multiple businesses. They all went down when…” before breaking down in tears.

Her friend quickly stepped in, gently taking the microphone from her hand to prevent further distress.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Zaiah got the best Mama, because God gave Papa the best wife” Banky W gushes over wife as he shares family video