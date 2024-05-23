Renowned gospel artist Sinach has made a profound revelation about her life, sharing her thoughts on marriage, happiness, and contentment in a recent interview.

The singer, known for her powerful songs like “Way Maker” and “I Know Who I Am”, revealed that she was never worried about being single and was prepared to face life alone if necessary.

Sinach got married in her 40s and had her first child at 46, defying societal norms.

According to Sinach, getting married to a good partner makes the relationship more serious, but contentment comes from sharing the same purpose.

She emphasized that happiness doesn’t come from a husband or wife, but from God’s blessings.

