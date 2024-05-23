In a heart-wrenching address, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, a prominent Catholic priest, lamented the untimely demise of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and several others who lost their lives in recent tragedies.

His emotional remarks came as he reflected on the sudden and devastating loss of life, stating, “It’s so pathetic and tragic that someone will embrace their wife and children, go out for a mission, and the next thing is a burial program.”

Fr. Mbaka specifically mentioned the tragic fate of Junior Pope and the crew who perished in a boat accident, as well as the family of Wigwe, who lost their lives in a plane crash.

He emphasized the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones, as life can change in an instant.

” It is so pathetic And tragic that somebody will embrace the children and the wife and go for an action And the next will be burial program. Whether is a mistake of the captain of the boat or whatever the summary is that He’s dead. The driver may be careless, the pilot may be careless The aeroplane may be faulty look at Wigwe and the wife and the son on the air, their own has ended. Junior Pope and the crew on the water. Theirs ended” he said.

Note that Father Mbaka was among those who attended the burial ceremony of Junior Pope.

Watch below;

