Okwuluora, a well-known media person, has revealed he the funeral ceremony of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope early due to disappointment with the atmosphere.

Taking to his Facebook page, the philanthropist revealed that he expected a solemn and mournful event but found it resembled a traditional marriage celebration instead.

He criticized the focus on content creation, saying it showed disrespect to the deceased and his family.

The businessman also noted the lack of fundraising efforts for the deceased’s wife and children.

Okwuluora chose to pay his respects to Junior Pope privately, expressing disapproval of the ceremony’s chaotic and disrespectful nature.

He wrote: “The Truth is that I came to Junior Pope’s Burial but turned back without stepping down! I was expecting a tearful & quiet atmosphere but saw a thousand people Creating Contents & showing OFF!

“We are talking about a man who died in his Prime! I was expecting that an Instant Fundraising will be done directly into the Account of his Wife or Children!

“If not told you would believe that to be a Traditional Marriage & not Burial! I decided to leave then plan to see the family in Private! Alot of things in Igbo Land are now Opposite!!!”

