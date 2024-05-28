Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo is overjoyed as her son, Matthew Rodriguez celebrates his 9th birthday today, May 28th.

Sharing a series of adorable selfie photos showcasing her son’s growth over the years, the movie star expressed her astonishment at how quickly time has flown by.

She lovingly referred to him as her “favorite human” and “selfie partner,” revealing that he holds a special place in her heart.

The proud mother considered having him one of life’s greatest blessings and expressed gratitude to God for his life and health.

Wishing him a happy birthday, Uche Jombo committed her son to God’s care, seeking guidance, protection, and continued watchfulness.

She wrote;

“Matthew is 9 years old already? How did time fly by so fast? Happy birthday to my dearest son, my favorite human, and my selfie partner! There’s a special place within my heart reserved just for you, Matthew. Having you is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I thank God for your life and health. On this special day, I pray and commit you to God’s care, may He continue to watch over you, guide and protect you. Happy birthday, @gqmrod! I love you eternally.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Sealing deals & securing properties, what a mighty God We Serve”- Bimbo Ademoye shares excitement As she bags new ambassadorial deal