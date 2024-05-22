Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph revealed that her husband, MC Fish has the right to tell her what to do.

This came in response to media personality Sandra Ezekwesili’s statement that husbands do not have the right to order their wives to go out.

Sandra had stated that such control should neither be accepted nor expected.

Taking to the comment section of a blog post, Anita Joseph slammed Sandra as she reveals that she obeys her husband as a submissive wife.

According to her, social media often promotes misguided ideas.

“Ahhhhh my husband has every right oh,if he says no I can’t go inukwa shallom.. Una go just Dey teach nonsen*** bikonu” he wrote.

See other reactions below;

mz_sammy said: “If i love a man, I’m submitting to him… leave social media rubbish talks”

sofadyemisi stated: “I agree with Anita 💯💯💯💯👌ur husband is ur king 👑”

the_brown_cutie wondered: “Why would you even get married if you know you can’t respect and listen to him, just stay remain in your father’s house!”

jully_mk suggested: “As a woman of you feel your husband has no right to tell you what to do, pls remain in your father’s house. Shalom!”

investorprosper said: “But una fit dey listen to pastor? okayyyyyyyyyyy”

ezekielezzy stated: “E remain small make some women Dey answer husband make their husbands Dey answer wife”





