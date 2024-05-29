In a bombshell interview with Oyinmomo TV, Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s father Joseph Aloba made some startling revelations.

The grieving father claimed that his son was killed by his mistress, although he failed to mention her name.

Furthermore, Aloba declared that Liam, Mohbad’s son, is not his grandson, citing that his name is not Christian-like and he doesn’t possess his family traits.

This comes as a surprise, as Aloba had previously stated in an April interview that he didn’t know if Liam was his grandson.

He clarified that his insistence on a DNA test was not to doubt his paternity but to satisfy the curiosity of concerned Nigerians.

The public has reacted with mixed emotions, with some supporting Aloba’s quest for truth and others condemning his actions as a ploy to deny his grandson his rightful inheritance.

One Deslilym wrote, “Wunmi was cheating on Mohbad, why hasn’t she done the DNA to shut this man up?”.

One I Karlis wrote, “Since she can’t prove it to the man, he has the right to say the son is not his grandson, simple. Wunmi knows who the father of the child is, that’s why she’s calm about it

One Ese Osaimfi wrote, “Just because of property. He doesn’t want Liam to inherit, shame to this man.

One Onome wrote, “That child isn’t Mohbad’s son if not why should doing DNA test turn story

One Omolowo Akande wrote, “now this story Dey clear thank God the man is speaking up a lot of secret will be exposed, my question is why did the lady not do DNA test in other to clear out her name and son”.

Mohbad was killed by his mistress. Liam isn't my grandson – Mohbad's father speaks pic.twitter.com/kAPRRXvobX — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) May 29, 2024

