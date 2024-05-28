A dramatic incident has gone viral on social media, where a Nigerian woman set her boyfriend’s car on fire after he damaged the iPhone 14 Pro Max he had bought for her.

According to eyewitnesses, the lady was furious when her boyfriend broke the phone.

In a fit of rage, the woman set her boyfriend’s car ablaze.

The incident was shared on social media, with photos showing the burnt-out car and the damaged iPhone.

Although the identity of the couple has not been revealed, the incident has certainly sparked a lot of attention and discussion online.

Brazilian Dëmãnçhi: “she day hospital ?”

ÒŁÁ ŁÀVĮŚH: “Smile 😊 e no pass make I buy her new 14 pro max and make she buy me new Lexus immediately. Or else one person go meet God for house.”

Papitu_gh: “Na the same guy bought the phone for the girl ooo.”

Big Chuks…: “you never post the burial abi community guidelines no go gree?”

Big_Wyper: “the girl still dey alive abi na the girl spirit still dey exist??? e get why I dey ask.”

Emmy: “Na this kind problem I Dey like God , by now the girl papa go don dey cell dey chill.”

Chimaobi Levi463: “To God who made me eh na new car she go buy oo nothing like forgiveness here oo.”

