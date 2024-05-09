In a heartwarming display of appreciation, Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze of Streams of Joy Abuja has gifted six dedicated members of the church choir, Chabod, with brand new cars.

The recipients, who have been serving the church since its inception in Abuja, were recognized for their unwavering commitment and faithfulness to the church’s music ministry.

Pastor Jerry Eze presented the car gifts to the choir members as a token of gratitude for their selfless service and dedication to the church.

The man of God, known for his generosity and kindness, has once again demonstrated his appreciation for those who have contributed to the growth and success of the church.

The gesture has been widely praised by members of the church and the community.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Mad people” Mercy Johnson Okojie’s husband blasts Angela Okorie and childhood friend over witchcraft allegation