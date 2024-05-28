Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has officially begun the countdown to her 45th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Through a heartfelt video on her Instagram page, the renowned actress announced that she will be celebrating this significant milestone in a few months.

Patience Ozokwo expressed her deepest gratitude to Nigerians, both at home and abroad, for their unwavering love and support throughout her journey.

She encouraged everyone to join her in celebrating this phenomenal achievement.

In her words:

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. My journey in entertainment started with sold-out school plays way back in secondary school and teachers’ training college. It’s time to celebrate this incredible journey, my people, because God has indeed been faithful. The countdown begins now.”

Her fans, friends, and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes. Some notable comments include:

“Congratulations, Mama! You’ve been acting since before many of us were born!” – Johnbadaiki

“General, we love you!” – Darlene_ubah

“Wow, 45 years? Congratulations!” – Onyidera22

“We love you so much! You’re amazing!” – Mr_silly11

“Congratulations, Mama G! May God continue to bless and keep you.” – Stephla_cute

“God bless you for the good memories and teachings. I love you, mummy!” – Itsfavybliz

“45 years on screen! You’re a queen!” – Chachaekefaani

See below:

