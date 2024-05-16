Peter Okoye, one half of the popular music duo, Psquare, has undergone hair transplant surgery in Istanbul, Turkey.

The singer shared updates from the procedure, which involved the extraction and transplantation of 2,400 hair follicles.

In a video shared with his fans, Peter Okoye explained that he had been self-conscious about his hair for some time and decided to take action.

“Hey guys, Mr. P here. I’m in Istanbul with my doctor, who will be performing the hair transplant procedure.

As you know, I’ve been uncomfortable with my hair for some time now, but I’m excited to show you the before and after results,” he said.

Peter shared updates throughout the process, showcasing the extraction of hair follicles from the back of his head and their transplantation to the balding areas.

He expressed his relief and satisfaction with the procedure, saying, “I feel 100% better, nothing to worry about. Just wanted to look good for you guys.”

ALSO READ: “Life couldn’t have been the same without you in it” Ebube Obio and Sonia Uche celebrates their sister, Chinenye Nnebe on her birthday