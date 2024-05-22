Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has expressed her admiration for fellow artist Ayra Starr .

She did this while speaking in a recent interview.

When shown a video of Ayra Starr naming her as a role model, Tiwa Savage smiled and said it made her feel proud and amazing.

She praised Ayra Starr’s talent and authenticity, calling her “amazing” and “genuine”.

Tiwa also shared a personal experience where she faced criticism for her bold style and lyrics, saying it was encouraging to see Ayra wearing mini skirts despite facing similar criticism.

She even encouraged the music diva to continue wearing shorter skirts, celebrating her unique style and branding.

