Nigerian music icon, Banky W, has spoken candidly about the difficulties of balancing his busy schedule with being a present father to his young son.

In a recent interview with Hawa Magaji, the entrepreneur revealed that his days are filled with various responsibilities, including running his businesses, ministerial duties, and social engagements.

However, despite his exhaustion, his son’s energetic demands for attention and playtime leave him no choice but to prioritize family time.

Banky W jokingly remarked that his son ‘s strong will, which he and his wife had prayed for, has become a source of joy and exhaustion.

He expressed that there is no greater joy than spending time with his son, even if it means rolling around on the carpet despite his tiredness.

He said;

“I do a lot of things: I’m a businessman, I have a few companies I’m invested in, that I work in and work for, I’m in ministry, I’m a husband, I’m in society, I’m always doing one thing or the other.

So it means my days are pretty busy. Prior to having a child, when you come home, you’re just going to sit down, take your shoes off, hang out with madam, relax, and have a good time.

But now, immediately I walk in the door, it’s almost like my son has seen his favorite superhero and he immediately wants me to play with him. He doesn’t care that I’m 40+ and that I’ve been working on my feet all day, and I’ve been in traffic, and I’ve been in meetings.

He’s just like “papa, come and play” and that’s all he cares about in that moment in time. He wants me to chase him around the room, or play ball, or something. And that can be pretty exhausting.

We prayed for a strong-willed child, so when God now answers, it’s…you know. And no matter how tired you are, you have to play. But again, there is joy in it right? Because regardless of how tired I feel, there’s actually nothing I’d rather do at that point in my day than roll around in the carpet with my boy.”

