Nollywood actress Ebelle Okaro has celebrated her colleague and friend, Ngozi Ezeonu, on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star described the celebrant as the “Queen Mother of Nollywood.”

She also praised her timeless beauty, nurturing spirit, and unwavering faith.

Ebelle Okaro concluded the birthday message with a sincere prayer, invoking God’s blessings, protection, and continued success for Ngozi Ezeonu in all her endeavors.

She wrote;

” @officialngoziezeonu

The Queen Mother of Nollywood, the beauty that never fades, the mother to all, the woman of faith, the nonsense actress, a living legend…I celebrate you on this special day of yours, God will continue to make ways for you, he will protect, uplift and bless you immensely. You will live long with great health of mind and body. May you excel in all you do, in Jesus name I pray, Amen.”

See below;

