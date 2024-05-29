Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Sheggz, has taken to social media to celebrate his girlfriend, Bella Okagbue, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post, the reality star expressed his gratitude and love for his woman, calling her his “person, my girl, my best friend.”

On her birthday , Sheggz expressed his love for Bella Okagbue.

He wrote: “Happy birthday baby! My personal person, my girl, my best friend! Prayer warrior, Finest in the city. Thankful to God for your life. This one na good decision. The real definition of a ride or die. Love you for life! Proud of your growth!”

