In a surprising turn of events, TikToker Peller asked dancer Korra Obidi to be his “baby mama” during a live session on TikTok.

After defeating the dancer in a game, the comedian expressed his desire to be close to her and made the unexpected proposal.

Korra Obidi, a mother of two, was taken aback and threatened to block him, but Peller apologized for being disrespectful.

The exchange took a humorous turn when Korra joked that, at her age, she could be Peller’s mother.

When Peller learned that Korra is 32 years old, he quipped that dating her would be out of the question, saying she is old enough to be his grandmother.

