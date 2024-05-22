Vera Anyim, a Nigerian policewoman, has announced her intention to donate a phone she received as a gift to her church, Dunamis.

The phone was one of several donations she received after her testimony at the church’s headquarters went viral.

Vera had shared her inspiring story of being the first person in her family to graduate with a degree in law, but Pastor Paul Eneche interrupted her, stating that there is no such thing as a BSC in law.

The moment sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing the pastor of belittling Vera’s achievement and calling her a liar.

Despite the backlash, Vera’s story resonated with many, and she received an outpouring of support and gifts.

A hotel even made Vera Anyim an ambassador, gifting her the phone she now wants to donate to her church.

According to her, she wants to give out the phone because it’s too big for her.

Her decision to give away the phone has further endeared her to the public, with many praising her generosity and humility.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “How can someone do this to my mother?” Evan Okoro cries out as Thieves breaks into her mother’s newly built house, steals properties (Video)