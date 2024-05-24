Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s son, Michael Ekeinde, has graduated from California State University.

The good news was shared by the proud mother via her Instagram page.

The graduation ceremony, attended by Omotola and her first daughter and son, was a joyous occasion for the family.

Sharing a video from the ceremony, Omotola Jalade expressed her pride and congratulations to her last son.

She urged her fans to join her in wishing Micky boy, as she fondly calls him, a great life ahead.

In her words;

“Congratulations @michael_ekeinde! What a Beautiful Fun Graduation! Please join us in wishing Micky boy a great Life ahead. Thanks! #californiastateuniversity #csun #classof2024 #matador”

See her post below;

