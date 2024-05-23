Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo celebrated her 38th birthday on May 17, but a troll questioned her age, suggesting she was lying.

The troll took to the comment section not her post the alleged that she’s older than she claims, as only those born in 1986 are turning 38.

According to the social media user, the actress was already an adult when she started acting, suggesting she’s older.

The person went further to alleged that the mother of three might be hiding her true age from her younger husband.

The comment reads; : “Aunty, don’t forget that the kids born in 1986 are the ones turning 38 years this year. You were already a full-grown woman when you started acting movies then. Hopefully, you told that little boy you’re married to your real age. Yeye!!”

Uche Ogbodo responded with disgust, wondering why people feel the need to age-shame others.

“What is really wrong with some of you? Gush! Disgusted

What is really wrong with people like this? Is it age insecurity or what? Haba! I became a star while you were sleeping, how is that my fault?

You should be ashamed of yourself”. She wrote.

In another post, Uche Ogbodo shared a photo of her ID card to confirm her age and told the troll to hug transformer if he or she feel pained that she is 38 and successful.

“I am just a blessed child in all ramifications. I have the best of everything and I hustle harder than my agemates. So if E pain you, go hug transformer or drown.” she wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “It took me two years to understand grief & Pain”- Blessing CEO says as she tenders apology to family of late Bimbo, IVD’s wife