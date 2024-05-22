In a move that has sparked excitement and curiosity, Nigerian singer, Portable’s wife, Bewaji Zainab Badmus has opened a new supermarket in her name.

The supermarket, named Omobewaji Supermarket, was announced by Bewaji on her Instagram story, where she shared congratulatory messages and a clip of the store.

While some fans have congratulated Bewaji on her new restaurant, others have raised questions about Portable’s involvement in the project, with some speculating that he may have funded the venture.

One Riyke wrote, “You wan make Portable close the shop abi?

One Emeralds Photography wrote, “Make Portable no see this

One Ayo 3d wrote, “Supermarket wey Portable go soon mention for song.

One Real By Darling wrote, “Bewaji Okiki supermarket I don arrange am

One Maryvenia wrote, “Portable go soon set ring light now

One Portable 01 wrote, “You no put Mrs Portable. Spiderman dey come with padlock

One Simlife Style wrote, “Na Portable still give her the money to open the supermarket

One Hi Ayii wrote, “Portable opened the shop for her, abeg no allow am lock the shop

One Rennie Of Lagos wrote, “Nah Portable open ham for her.

One Eji Spizzy wrote, “U wan put wahala for shop wey her husband open for her”.

