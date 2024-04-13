Nollywood actor, Frank Tana has disclosed how his late colleague, Junior Pope built his mansion after being blacklisted by Asaba producers.

He revealed this after accusing the producers of killing the actor.

Recall that the movie star had alleged in a recent that Junior Pope was blacklisted by prominent Asaba producers, limiting his acting opportunities.

In another video, Frank Tana revealed that despite his public persona, Junior Pope wasn’t well-compensated for his acting roles.

According to him, the deceased’s financial success, such as building a house, came from social media content creation, not acting jobs.

He suggested that few producers genuinely supported Pope’s career.

Tana criticized the broader Nollywood industry for undervaluing actors, alleging many face financial difficulties.

He said:

“So the person that even gave him a job tried. It’s not easy. How many producers are giving that guy job? Go and check. You guys know big producers in Asaba. Go and check their page. You hardly see Junior Pope. Put me anywhere If not for content creating Facebook That’s how Junior Pope was able to build a house after 30 years in the industry. Go and check from Facebook Junior Pope is style in the eyes of the world, but inside Nollywood is nobody. His fees like upcomers fee. Others are collecting one million one point, but Junior Poop is collecting Peanut . Only one guy But I know that he’s pushing him back to back without rest Even when other people are fighting him. He will write script. They will tell him that we can’t use Junior Pope. He will insist. Ikechukwu nweke, ike bobo. God bless you God bless you. You are the only person that is worthy to say rest in peace. Other people are just creating content Put me anywhere. That’s the truth Bit that truth. I’m saying this because nobody’s feeding me. Nollywood cannot even feed me Yes, I am made before I came to Nollywood I’m already made before I came to Nollywood. Nollywood, the whole Nollywood, I’m bigger than the whole Nollywood. That’s why I’m saying this nobody can say it because they believe that if I say this one They will not give me a job tomorrow. Fuck you with your job To hell with you with your job How much are you going to pay me? How much do you have to pay me? The fame I’m looking for. I’m already gotten it. I’ve already gotten it. People snap with me. Anywhere I go Yes, what else? How much are you going to pay me? You people killed Junior Pope You people killed Junior Pope because if Junior Pope is seeing himself as a star He cannot, can never enter a boat without life jacket. He doesn’t know his value People are there seeing him as a big star, but he inside Asaba there he’s a nobody. That’s the truth. That’s the fact Yes, that’s the truth. And many people are still going through this fucking process now Even most of the elders, You people sees them as stars, but they are nobody. They are collecting peanuts Most big stars like Junior Pope, go and check their, their, their, their, their Go and check their this thing. They don’t have chance from now till June next year. They are fully booked Junior Pope is going to Anam because of what? No job for him. No good job for him.”

Watch below;

