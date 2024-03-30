Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has revealed that he knew he would marry his wife, Cynthia Obianodo within a month of dating.

The BBNaija host disclosed this whole speaking on the podcast “Menisms”

According to him, Cynthia entered his life at a crucial point in his career.

He also explained prioritizing personal growth and career development following a previous breakup before seeking a committed relationship.

The couple knew each other for three years prior to dating, as they were involved with other partners at the time.

Their romantic connection began in 2014 with a simple “Happy New Year” message Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sent to his wife on Twitter.

The TV host acknowledged the initial challenges Cynthia faced in understanding his demanding work schedule.

However, he emphasized a strong conviction about marrying Cynthia after just a month of dating, attributing it to the in-depth conversations they shared.

He said;

“I feel like my wife came at the right time because she came when things started picking up for me. I did see a few exes along the way but after my long-distance breakup, I didn’t get into anything committed until I met my wife because I wasn’t in the headspace for it. When work started I was intentional about building this thing and enjoying my life on the streets until it became serious. I didn’t have any moments where I was dating until my wife.

“I knew her 3 years before we became a thing and we were both in relationships. I was friends with her brother and we followed each other on Twitter. Then on Jan 1st 2014, I sent a ‘Happy New Year’ message. At this time I had been single for almost 2 years and she responded, and that’s how we started.

“She was in HR and from a quiet world. I was working at Ebony Life and the studio was in Calabar so I used to go there two times a month for six days each. At the time our relationship had just started so she didn’t get it initially. So it took a lot of explaining for her to understand. The interesting thing is a month into our relationship I knew we were going to get married. I don’t know what it was, but I think a lot of it was the conversations we were having,”

