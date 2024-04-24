Nigerian Comedian and skit maker, Femi Babs, popularly known as Zualakate, is engaged.

The content creator took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news with his fans.

Femi expressed his joy and gratitude, referencing his proposal as evidence that his feelings went beyond a simple crush.

He wrote;

“My Evidence Is Here!!!!!It Was More Than A Crush After all🥰 She Said Yes To Forever….

#Celebrate Grace!!!! #gratitude”

In another post, Femi Babs posted proposal photos to confirm that he is indeed engaged.

He also shared his faith played a role, mentioning his prayers being answered.

“I Prayed, The Lord Answered 🙏

Till The Day After Forever… My Peace Of Mind ❤️❤️.”

See below;

