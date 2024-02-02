The Super Eagles of Nigeria booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals after a tense 1-0 victory over Angola on Friday night.

It wasn’t an easy game, but Ademola Lookman scored the winning goal just before halftime, giving Nigeria the lead they needed. Angola tried hard to come back in the second half, but Nigeria ‘s defense held strong, like a mighty wall.

This is a big deal for Nigeria, as they haven’t reached the AFCON semi-finals since 2019.

Now, they will face the winner between South Africa 🇿🇦and Cape Verde.

Congratulations to the Super Eagles and Nigeria in General.

