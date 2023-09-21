The nurse who allegedly administered an injection to Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad before his tragic passing has been arrested.

This was revealed by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo via Instagram Live video.

Recall that the thespian has been consistently updating the public with information on the ongoing investigation.

Just recently, she visited the Lagos Governor’s office and the state police commissioner office.

Giving update on what they discussed, Iyabo Ojo revealed that the nurse who treated Mohbad before he died, has been arrested.

She also revealed that the commissioner asked the general public to give the Police two weeks to investigate Mohbad’s death.

Within this two weeks, Naira Marley and other suspects will be invited for interrogation. The deceased’s body will also be exhumed and autopsy carried out.

“They are going to do the autopsy… they have made some arrests,” Ojo stated during the live session. “The nurse has been arrested, that I know. That is the only information I can give you right now… they have arrested some people. They are asking some people to turn themselves in.”

