TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals why Praise was evicted, Lucy says she…

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit…

“If I see Ebuka after BBNaija show, I will tell him he is…

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her…

Meet BBNaija Prince’ sister, who is married to 77yr old…

BBnaija: ‘There is no competition as to who I love’…

Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke slams #BBNaija viewers, leaves a touching message to convince them of their foolishness

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Adewale Adeleke-BBnaija

Adewale Adeleke, older brother of singer, Davido, has taken to his social media to berate Nigerians who spend their time glued to TV screens watching the Big Brother Naija show.

Adewale stated that most Nigerian youths are “lame as hell” as they spend time watching Big Brother Naija, instead of making money.

In his words ;

READ ALSO

“I was cold and freezing and he gave me his jacket” – Erica…

“This is just the beginning” – Praise speaks up…

‘Y’all lame as hell watching big brother like your life depends on it! Go make some money”

This comes after former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle to knock Nigerian youths who are more focused on Big Brother Naija reality TV show than on national issues.

Adewale Adeleke-BBnaija

In his tweet, he mentioned that a 25-year-old in Mali led a coup to reclaim his nation while a 30-year-old in Nigeria is all about Big Brother and the housemates.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their favourite…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals why Praise was evicted, Lucy says she is not…

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with Lucy”- Fan points…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10 years (Video)

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet

“If I see Ebuka after BBNaija show, I will tell him he is wicked” –…

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her boyfriend of 5…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

They mocked me for being black – Davido recounts his racism experience in the…

“I was cold and freezing and he gave me his jacket” – Erica reveals how her…

“This is just the beginning” – Praise speaks up for the first time…

Davido and his DMW crew visit Ned Nwoko and wife, Regina Daniels for the first…

Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke slams #BBNaija viewers, leaves a touching…

LAUTECH student allegedly runs mad in Ado-Ekiti (Video)

Man caught eating human faeces with bread in Ibadan (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply