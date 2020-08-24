Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke slams #BBNaija viewers, leaves a touching message to convince them of their foolishness

Adewale Adeleke, older brother of singer, Davido, has taken to his social media to berate Nigerians who spend their time glued to TV screens watching the Big Brother Naija show.

Adewale stated that most Nigerian youths are “lame as hell” as they spend time watching Big Brother Naija, instead of making money.

In his words ;

‘Y’all lame as hell watching big brother like your life depends on it! Go make some money”

This comes after former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle to knock Nigerian youths who are more focused on Big Brother Naija reality TV show than on national issues.

In his tweet, he mentioned that a 25-year-old in Mali led a coup to reclaim his nation while a 30-year-old in Nigeria is all about Big Brother and the housemates.