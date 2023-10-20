Nigerian singer, Flavour and his woman, Sandra Okagbue has celebrated their first child and daughter,Muna on her birthday.

The young girl turned 9 years old today, October 20.

In celebration of her birthday, Flavour and Sandra Okagbue took to their respective Instagram pages to pen sweet notes to their daughter.

Flavour declared today “World Ada Ijele Day” and also described his daughter as the Great Queen of his Kingdom.

“World Ada Ijele Day” “More life to the great queen of my kingdom.” He wrote.

On the other hand, Sandra described Muna as the absolute love of her life

“Happy birthday to the absolute love of my life Ada Ijele.Love you baby girl💖💖💖” she wrote.

