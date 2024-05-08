May Edochie, the estranged wife of Yul Edochie, has written a heartfelt message to Late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer Awele.

Recall that Pope and five others tragically lost their lives in a drowning incident at Anam River on April 10th, 2024.

Yesterday, May 7th, 2024, would have been his 44th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, May Edochie expressed her empathy, acknowledging that she can’t imagine how difficult yesterday must be for the actor’s wife.

The businesswoman lost one of her children last year and understands the pain of losing a loved one.

She encouraged Jennifer to find strength for herself and their kids, sending her love and light.

May Edochie also shared screenshots of Junior Pope’s last messages to his wife, asking questions that will never be answered.

She wondered when he would send the next feeding money, as he had sent money for March before his untimely death.

She also asked about the footwear he had promised and who would continue to praise his wife’s beauty now that he is gone.

Writing further, May Edochie described Junior Pope’s death as agonizing, partly because it could have been avoided.

However, she acknowledged that no one can question God’s plan.

In her words:

“My dear @qutejay, I can’t imagine what today feels like for you. Posthumous birthdays could refresh all the sad memories and leave one stumped in thoughts. Consider today a heavenly birthday for JP as he celebrates with the stars. I need you to be strong today for you and the kids. Sending you love and light.

“JP! You sent feeding money for March; when will you send feeding money for April? What about May? June all the way to Dec?

“JP! You said the footwear will be ready soon, when will they be delivered?

“JP, you said she is beautifully created, and you always referred to her as the envy of all women; who will envy her now?

“JP, how could they say you were no more the same day you sent money just before noon, 11:36, to be precise?

“JP, honestly, your exit is agonising, maybe cos it feels like it could have been avoided, but who are we to question God? He remains the Alpha and the Omega and the ONLY one that knows tomorrow. I wish you a happy posthumous birthday and pray that the Almighty gives your family and loved ones the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“@qutejay, now it all makes sense to me when I decided to airdrop all this stuff over the weekend without any reason. Continue to RIP JP!

See below;

ALSO READ: “I couldn’t be more grateful to God for your Life.” Actress, Peggy Ovire tell husband, Frederick Leonard as she surprises him on his birthday