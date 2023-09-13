Late Nigerian singer, MohBad’s wife has shared a heart-wrenching revelation on what caused his death.

She revealed this via her Instagram story.

According to her, the music star had been struggling with unhappiness and fears as he was constantly fighting against people who tried to eliminate him.

She added that after the birth of their son, the singer became more scared of his family’s safety.

Mohbad’s wife also revealed that before his death, he told her to travel out of Nigeria for their child’s sake.

In her words;

“This Nigga struggled till death, too many pains, threatening.he has always lived with fears, continuous fights everywhere he goes too,he has never been happy for a whole day. he was called a junkie, a mad person, mental issue so the public would have another view about him. He’s dead at least you all won, take ur trophy. Y’all made me a widow at 24years. Olorun idajo re daaaa.”

“Nothin makes him happy no more, even after seeing his baby he became more worried, he’s now a family man he doesn’t want anything to happen to us.

“Was supposed to collect my baby’s passport yesterday so we could process our traveling. He always say to me. Wunmi pls go for my baby sake, l wouldn’t want this people to harm you and him it will break me. You just go, let me face them myself. Ilerioluwa rest in peace. You really need that peace.”

