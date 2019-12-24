It’s the festive season and kids are always eager to meet Santa Claus and be showered with gift items but not all Santa’s in Nigeria can afford gifts, most of them just want to rake in penny for putting on the costume.

Lagos kids are however not ready to welcome a broke Santa Claus in their neighborhood according to what we gathered from a funny video is currently making the rounds on social media.

According to the eyewitness who recorded the video and shared on social media, children trooped out to welcome Santa Claus to their neighborhood but were disappointed when he had no gifts for them.

The angry children subsequently pounced on the Santa and he had to fight back at some point.

Watch the video below:

