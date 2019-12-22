When they say be mindful of the kind of partner you want to make as a wife/husband, this is what they were warning about. A lot is happening these days, and one has to be extra-careful especially with things pertaining to love! Few hours a go, a Twitter user intimated his followers about what he recently heard concerning an about to be wed couple.

According to him, the traditional wedding of the “love-birds” was supposed to be held next week, but luck ran out of the lady after her fiance read a conversation between his soon to be mother-in-law and his fiancee.

This conversation, which enraged the man, was said to be an eye opener, as he immediately ended his relationship and cancelled his wedding, which was billed for next week Saturday.

In his own words, he said;

A proposed traditional marriage to be held next week has collapsed this afternoon. IJGB stumbled on his fiance’s WhatsApp conversations with her mother where she indicated to have submitted the boy’s pictures and names to a couple of shrine and temple. Nsogbu adigo This is not a surprising news. This is common practice nowadays but to know someone directly involved in the brouhaha is quite upsetting to be honest. These are educated ppll right? There is really no hope for us o. The regression is all pervading. If you check they’re also church going ppll with mum as “prayer warrior tongues speaking.”

