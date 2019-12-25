A Nigerian man was left heartbroken after the Christmas fowl he gave his neighbour has gift was dumped in the dustbin. The man took to a popular Nigerian forum to share his rage while also requesting for advice on how to handle the matter
Christmas comes with gifts, food items, meats and all the other menu that can make the list but not everyone accepts gifts for Christmas.
For example, this morning, we published a list of Churches that are against this celebration of Christmas and obviously members of this Churches will most definitely reject a Christmas gift, but it’s good enough to reject but not waste it like the person in the story narrated below:
I have a small poultry,
My chicken had grown to an enormous size because I fed them well.
Come 24th of December. I sold some and decided to give some to my neighbour because I thought I will be a greedy person if I don’t do so.
I felt something when I gave a particular neighbour. She accepted but the happiness wasn’t genuine because I saw it in her eyes.
Fast forward to the afternoon, I suspected.
Later went to the dustbin to see my lovely chicken dead and thrown in the dustbin. My mind just told me.
At least she should have thrown it elsewhere not the general dustbin
The chicken that I would have sold for #7000 and make money from it.
Why didn’t she kindly reject it, rather than take my Christmas chicken, kill and throw it into the dustbin.
Ooh, I am so angry right now.
I don’t know what to do if I should confront her or I should just foam in anger just like that.
If I knew I would have sold it and take my girl out this Christmas,
