Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage aka mama Jam Jam and her son, Jamil Balogun were spotted with Tiwa’s mother, in person of Cecilia Savage. The beautiful mother of one took to her Instagram page to share lovely photo of the trio spending a nice time together as the new year begins.

Tiwa appears to have taken Jamil to visit his grandmother who was allegedly not in support of the marriage between Tiwa Savage and Teebillz. As the popular parlance will have it, ‘blood is thicker than water’, Tiwa’s mother could be seen beaming as she poses with her daughter and grandchild.

Tiwa Savage captioned the photo: Love mine 🖤

See more photos below:

