An NYSC Corp member has shared a distressing video showcasing the deplorable state of her assigned lodge in Imo State.

The corp member, posted to Isiala Mbano local government area, Imo state, was overcome with emotion as she highlighted the poor conditions.

She expressed concern for her well-being and safety during her service year.

The video has sparked widespread outrage and calls for improved living conditions for NYSC members.

Some have urged the government to address the issue or consider scrapping the program if decent accommodation cannot be provided.

santus wrote: “This isn’t good at all, this Nysc thing isn’t an easy journey”

Etim Abiasama said: “It’s not gold but it’s service to your country. Stop complaining”

KIZZY stated: “The government needs to see to the comfortability of this corp members or scrap service as a whole”

Topman advised: “Or enjoy it while it lasts it’s just 11 months”

Faith Edache said: “Corp Members go through lots of pains but nobody listens to them I went somewhere today and they were staying there, you needed to see the condition of the place. So bad”

See below;

Youth corper shares the state of the lodge she was posted to pic.twitter.com/WAWmtc12IM — Abido Shaker (@therealdotun) May 9, 2024

