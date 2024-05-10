Nollywood actress, Ola Daniels has celebrated her first child and daughter, Kamsi Favor Daniels on her 19th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud mother gushed about her “womb opener” and “precious jewel” as she shares beautiful photos of her to mark her special day.

Describing her daughter as her “best friend” and “world”, Ola Daniels showered her with blessings.

She wrote;

“Happy 19th birthday to my womb opener, Kamsi Favor Daniels.

My precious jewel,

Mummy’s best friend on earth,

My world and my joy.

I bless and wish you every thing good on earth, Almighty God will help you in this life and the world will be proud of you in Jesus and i pray, Amen 🙏

I love you my Ada’m and my own mummy 💕💕💕💕 @kamsidaniels_”

See below;

