Chisom Callistus, the viral barber who gained fame after his online altercation with Davido, is still waiting for the N2.2 million promised to him by Wizkid’s fans.

Recall that Chisom’s online altercation with Davido made headlines last week, with many praising him for standing up to the singer.

Following the incident, @MrDablue promised to send Chisom N2 million, while another anonymous person donated N200k to support him.

However, the Barber has yet to receive the promised funds from the Wizkid’s fans.

In a recent Instagram post, Chisom expressed his frustration and begged for help, saying “I’m still yet to receive the 2.2 million, God abeg. I haven’t heard or spoken with you sir. Someone please connect me to him.”.

See the posts below;

