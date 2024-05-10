Music producer , Don Jazzy is of the opinion that “IF”, a song by Nigerian singer, Davido, wouldn’t have been a hit of its writer, Tekno sang it.

He revealed this in a recent interview while sharing his thoughts on the importance of songwriting and artistry in the music industry.

Don Jazzy pointed out that Davido ‘s unique vibe and delivery were instrumental in making the song “IF” a success and he believes that if Tekno had sung the same song, it wouldn’t have been a hit.

He emphasized the importance of matching the right artist with the right song.

Don Jazzy also stressed that writing a song is only half the battle. Delivery and vibe are crucial elements that can make a song a hit or a miss.

According to him, some artists excel at writing, while others shine when it comes to singing and performing.

The producer also pointed out that it’s unfair to criticize artists who don’t write their own songs.

He said;

“Davido brought his vibe , the feelings and everything . His delivery was everything and the song reflected him . Imagine Tekno singing “ 30 billion for your account oh “ . Truth is sometimes it is easier to write than to sing so sometimes when I see people drag an artiste that they don’t write their songs , it looks funny . There are songs that Tekno will do better on it than Davido and as a producer I know this . Quit trying to rubbish someone on the count that they don’t write their songs . You can write and still sing trash “

