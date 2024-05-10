Nollywood actress and disc jockey Dorcas Shola Fapson, popularly known as DSF, has sparked controversy with her latest statement on her dating life.

In a recent podcast interview with Most Abebe and Tolanibaj on “Bahd and Boujee,”

Dorcas Fapson revealed that she is currently dating multiple men at the same time.

However, the actress clarified that she is not sleeping with all of them simultaneously.

She said, “I am dating multiple men at the same time, but I am not sleeping with multiple men at the same time.”

Fapson’s revelation has generated mixed reactions on social media, with some praising her honesty and confidence, while others have criticized her choices, with some even labeling her a prostitute.

One MC Ibori wrote, “She not sleeping with them, she is just waking up from bed with them

One Alien36060 wrote, “I actually find it funny how prostitution is not called being a bad bitch

One Natasha Blessing Rasaq wrote, “She say she dey interview them. What if all of them pass the interview

One The Main Man 1963 wrote, “Parentless behaviour

One Sungwho12 wrote, “They always find a way to glorify PROSTITUTION, and we have men taking this woman seriously

One Damileskiy wrote, “Ladies’ revenge to pepper their ex is always funny. Multiple men, so our guy will feel bad. Lmaoo jokes on you and your body

One King Igbuan wrote I like her boldness”

Watch below;

“I’m dating multiple men at the same time, but I’m not sleeping with multiple men at the same time” — Ms DSF. pic.twitter.com/dfifnzMUHR — NaijaWide Media (@Naijawide01) May 9, 2024

