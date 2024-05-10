Nigerian-American dancer and singer Korra Obidi has found herself in a legal dilemma with her ex-husband, Justin Dean, over the image rights of their children.

According to reports, Justin has obtained an image rights protection order from Meta, preventing Obidi from featuring their children on Facebook and other social media platforms.

He expressed concerns about the impact of social media on their children’s well-being and has stated that he does not want them to be on social media again.

Korra Obidi, however, has argued that her content creation revolves around motherhood and her experiences as a parent, making it essential for her children to be part of her online presence.

She has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her legal fees, urging her fans and supporters to contribute to her cause.

The fundraiser has so far raised close to $45,000 of its $100,000 goal!

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “At this point in my life, whatever you’re trying to get me to do has got to make me HAPPY” Frederick Leonard marks 48th birthday with powerful note