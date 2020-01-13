We were moved to tears after we read the content of the story of a single mum, which she contained in a lengthy post on her facebook profile, narrating her tale with her late fiancée that died on the day they were supposed to be pronounced as husband and wife.

The lady, identified as Shemael Denise on facebook began the story with a man assertion that she had the best left, the best man and a son, who they both shared everything with.

The adorable story went on and on until she explained how she lost the young man who she has been describing with all the sweetest words in her possession. She recounted that she received the worse news of her life on the day they were supposed to tie the knot.

Read her full story below;

HOT NOW