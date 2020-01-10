Lionel Messi faced-off with Portuguese youngster Joao Felix as both players had to be quickly separated during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash.

The Atletico Madrid attacker seemed to have complained to the Barcelona captain about something as they walked off the pitch during the break.

And things heated up as the duo had verbal exchanges and went eyeball to eyeball before players intervened in the situation.

Went after a 22 year old Reguilon lasts season, and now a 19 year old Joao Felix. An Argentina flop finally taking on kids his own size #Messi pic.twitter.com/5vWkYuAGWX — Gbenga Ademola Shabi (@charby92) January 9, 2020

Gerard Pique and other players rushed in as Luis Suarez expressed his anger on the youngster to let his feelings known.

The incident then led to pushing and shoving among players before the Spanish officials waved in to calm the situation.

Felix and Jordi Alba had earlier been involved in a scuffle where the former Benfica star man was seen slapping the defender’s hand away.

Koke had put Atletico in the lead before Messi restored parity five minutes later and Griezmann put Barca ahead just before the hour mark.

Alvaro Morata’s penalty leveled matters and Angel Correa got the winner as Atletico had the last laugh in the match. It is now going to be a Madrid derby in the Spanish Super Cup finals.

