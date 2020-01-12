On Twitter, A Nigerian lady identified simply as @preetyani has narrated how she received a man’s number on N30,000 mint notes.
The claimed the man; who she did not disclose his identity, requested for her phone number and she declined it but asked for his instead. Surprisingly, the man wrote his number in a mint note of N30,000 and handed it to her.
From the photo, it could be seen that the man gave her his number on two bundles of cash.
“So I attended this Bachelors party, a man asked for my number, I declined & asked for his instead. Man wrote his number on 30k mint notes .”, she wrote.
So I attended this Bachelors party, a man asked for my number, I declined & asked for his instead. Man wrote his number on 30k mint notes . pic.twitter.com/NKqcEwyzN5
— WAIST BEADS PLUG😉 (@preetyani) January 12, 2020
This is the energy I want in 2020 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/7jFduM3tt0
— WAIST BEADS PLUG😉 (@preetyani) January 12, 2020
HOT NOW
- Dakore Egbuson’s marriage allegedly ended due to her inability to give birth to a male child – Reports
- Sandra Ikeji shuts down Lagos with 200 bridesmaids (photos)
- My dad is very worried – Davido reveals what has been troubling his billionaire father
Discussion about this post