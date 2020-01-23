Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has subtly thrown jabs at undisclosed people that are trying to ‘control’ him, shortly after King Patrick appears in a video today where he talked about how Davido tried to poison him. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Artiste manager, King Patrick made serious criminal allegations against Davido and Peruzzi which shows that he is not ready to let the drama end anytime soon.

King Patrick also dropped a third confirmation that Davido is the most talentless singer in Nigeria noting that in recent times he has only written one song, ‘Flora My Flawa’.

He claims every other songs on streaming websites, albums or anywhere that was released by Davido were all written by Peruzzi, and he intentionally wrote ‘Fia’ to troll him.

Peruzzi however seems unbothered about Patrick’s rants on social media as he published the post attached below;

