Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has called out actress, Mercy Aigbe for encouraging Nigerian ladies to live as single mothers because she could not keep her home, hence she ended up a single mom. He said this while reacting to Mercy’s recent video on Valentine’s day, where she advised young ladies dating married men to cash out as fast as possible.

The mother of 2 who has survived two different marriages sees nothing wrong in ladies dating married men, in fact, she advised them to be more strategic in with the affairs they have and not just relax as though they’ve found husbands.