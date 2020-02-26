Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS operative that was involved in the killing of footballer Tiamiyu Kazeem has now been sent off by the Nigerian Police Force, Ogun State Command, days after the death of the deceased caused chaos in Shagamu.

The dismissed police officer identified as Olaniyi Ogunsoro served under Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeeian police force until he was issued a dismissal for the part he played in the death of Remo Stars assistant captain Tiamiyu Kazeem, who died on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Remo Stars Football Club reported in a press release that Tiamiyu was arrested by the SARS officials on his way home from training with a colleague. He was accused of being an internet Fraudster (Yahoo boy).

Tiamiyu reportedly identified himself as a footballer as the SARS operatives were taking him to their office in Abeokuta and he was allegedly pushed out from the SARS vehicle by the officers. An oncoming vehicle crushed him to death on the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway.

A police statement initially claimed the footballer jumped out of the vehicle in an attempt to escape and was crushed by an oncoming vehicle. However, Sanni Abubakar, a friend and teammate of Kazeem, who was also arrested by the SARS officials, said the SARS officials pushed Tiamiyu out of their Toyota Sienna vehicle before he was killed by an oncoming vehicle.

The officer responsible for pushing Tiamiyu Kazeem, popularly known as Kaka, has now been dismissed from service.

The father of the deceased, Fasasi said the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters, Mr Ogunyonwon Peter, visited his family and promised to ensure that any officer involved in the death of Kaka is made to face justice.

