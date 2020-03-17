Nigerian veteran artiste, Daddy Showkey today celebrated his son, Raymond, who just turned 23, with photos of the young man.

Daddy Showkey shared throwback photos of when Raymond was born, when he was a boy, and also recent photos of him as an adult.

He also shared a video of him and Raymond spending time together while driving and captioned it with lovely words.

Daddy Showkey wrote on his Instagram handle, “Happy birthday to one nicest human being I have ever seen my son,” he began, adding, “I am very happy to be called Papa Ray! Ba Raymond! I cannot forget today.”

In another post, he wrote: ” Happy birthday to my son. Today 23 years ago, I became dad.

