Nigerian veteran artiste, Daddy Showkey today celebrated his son, Raymond, who just turned 23, with photos of the young man.
Daddy Showkey shared throwback photos of when Raymond was born, when he was a boy, and also recent photos of him as an adult.
He also shared a video of him and Raymond spending time together while driving and captioned it with lovely words.
Daddy Showkey wrote on his Instagram handle, “Happy birthday to one nicest human being I have ever seen my son,” he began, adding, “I am very happy to be called Papa Ray! Ba Raymond! I cannot forget today.”
In another post, he wrote: ” Happy birthday to my son. Today 23 years ago, I became dad.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to my son @genesisthelion today 23years ago I became dad , that is the day my life ooo @showdonshow @confirmmade @allmadenamade #Showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #positionurself #confirmmade #Confirmmadechallenge #lionclanfoundation #lionclan #ghettosoldiermovement #AJ50 ooo ooo o ooo oooooo ooo ooo
HOT NOW
- Coronavirus Update: Federal Government to cancel all church, mosque, & social gatherings
- See the birthday message Davido sent to Olamide that has got everyone talking (Photo)
- ‘This is not how a mother should dress…’- Fans blast Yvonne Jegede for wearing a sheer dress
Discussion about this post