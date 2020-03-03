A video gathering it’s momentum to go viral on Social Media shows a school girl destroying a mobile phone in front of a school assembly. According to reports reaching the girl is a student of The Federal Girls College, Akure and she was caught with mobile phones in the school premises.

Apparently, she was told to destroy the phone with a heavy rock in front of the whole school as a punishment and also to serve as a deterrent to other erring students. But some social media users believe the move taken by the school authority is too extreme as they could have just seized the phone and summoned her parents afterward.

Olayemi Fasipe, who posted the video said:

‘I understand that mobile phones are prohibited in some boarding schools, but asking students to destroy their phones by themselves is not fair enough, especially after they had suspended them from the hostel. This is Federal Girls College in Akure.’

Watch the video below:

